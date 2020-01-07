|
Wildman Passed away peacefully at
Belong Care Home Platt Bridge
on 1st January 2020,
Brian Joseph
aged 84 years
and of Orrell.
The beloved Husband of Cynthia,
dearly loved Dad of Jane and Clare,
dear Father In Law of Alan and Carl, much loved Grandad of Chris, Becky, Matthew and Natalie and Great Grandad of Evie, dearest Brother, Brother In Law, Uncle
and a good Friend of many.
Fortified by the
Rites of the Holy Church.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 16th January 2020
in St James Church, Orrell at 11am followed by Interment at
Our Lady's Churchyard, Bryn.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Belong Care Home
or The Alzheimer's Society
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield,
WN4 9BG. Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020