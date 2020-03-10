Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Prior
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Prior

Notice Condolences

Carl Prior Notice
Prior Carl Thomas Died suddenly on the 4th March whilst at Wigan RAEI,
aged 63 years.

A dearly loved son of the late Mary & Albert and loving brother of Janet, brother in law to Keith and uncle to Adele & Lisa.
Carl will sadly be missed by all those that knew him.

The family have requested family flowers only for the funeral service at Wigan Crematorium,
Wednesday 18th March at 16:00.

For all enquiries please contact McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan
09142 82554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -