Prior Carl Thomas Died suddenly on the 4th March whilst at Wigan RAEI,
aged 63 years.
A dearly loved son of the late Mary & Albert and loving brother of Janet, brother in law to Keith and uncle to Adele & Lisa.
Carl will sadly be missed by all those that knew him.
The family have requested family flowers only for the funeral service at Wigan Crematorium,
Wednesday 18th March at 16:00.
For all enquiries please contact McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan
09142 82554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020