Aspinall Peacefully in hospital on
Tuesday 7th April 2020, of Standish and later Parbold,
Catherine Mary
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Eric (deceased),
a much loved mum to Lesley (Paul) and Jillian (Jean-Marie), devoted grandma of Frances (J.T.), Michael, Timothy (Katie) and Christopher and very proud great grandma to Sarah Cate and Jamie.
Will be very sadly missed
The private funeral service has taken place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son
Funeral Directors,
Bentham House, Coppull.
Tel: 01257 793880
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020