Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Thompson

Notice Condolences

Catherine Thompson Notice
Thompson Catherine
(Cath) Passed away on 29th August 2020,
aged 73 years and of Spring View.

Dearly beloved Wife of Paul,
much loved Mum to Jim and June, dear Mother-in-law, Gran to Kevin and Natalie, Great Gran, Sister to Tony and Sister-in-law to Kathleen, a dear Auntie and a friend to many.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 10th September at
12 noon Wigan Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request. Donations, if desired,
to Pemberton Ward,
Wigan Infirmary.

All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
rear of 217 Ormskirk Road, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -