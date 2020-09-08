|
Thompson Catherine
(Cath) Passed away on 29th August 2020,
aged 73 years and of Spring View.
Dearly beloved Wife of Paul,
much loved Mum to Jim and June, dear Mother-in-law, Gran to Kevin and Natalie, Great Gran, Sister to Tony and Sister-in-law to Kathleen, a dear Auntie and a friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 10th September at
12 noon Wigan Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request. Donations, if desired,
to Pemberton Ward,
Wigan Infirmary.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
rear of 217 Ormskirk Road, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 8, 2020