|
|
|
Tracey Celine
nee Houston Who passed away on
25th June 2020, with her family holding her hands.
Born in Ireland and brought her family up in Ashton in Makerfield
Celine, aged 66 years.
The much loved mum of Helena, John and Lianne. Devoted granny to Eoin, Oscar, Jessica and Orla. Loving sister, aunt, friend and nurse. Celine will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place on
9th July 2020
at St Oswald and St Edmund Arrowsmith RC church,
Ashton at 1pm.
Flowers welcome and donations to The Christie Hospital c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2020