Charles Muirhead

Charles Muirhead Notice
Muirhead Charles On 25th April 2020,
peacefully at Alexandra Grange
and of Goose Green

"CHARLIE"
Aged 79 years.

Beloved husband of Kay,
dearly loved dad of Billy, Tony
and Lisa and dear grandad to
Ben, Faye, Will and Chloe.

Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.

Due to the current climate,
the family will arrange a
memorial event to celebrate Charlie's life in due course.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020
