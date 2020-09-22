Home

Chris Brown Notice
BROWN Who passed away suddenly on
13th September 2020, of Aspull, formerly of Horwich
Chris
Aged 73 years
The dearly loved husband of Janet, dearest father of Victoria and Emma. A dear father-in-law of Paul, loving grandad of Holly and George. A special brother
and brother-in-law and a
good friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on
Thursday 24th September 2020,
in St David's Church, Haigh, at
11.00am followed by Interment
in St Elizabeth's Church.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 22, 2020
