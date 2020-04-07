Home

T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Chris Ryder

Chris Ryder Notice
Ryder Suddenly passed away on
30th March 2020, Chris,
aged 57 years.
A much loved dad, son,
brother and uncle.
Chris will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends from
"Get Chris" mini cab company.
The funeral service will take
place for the family on Thursday
16th April at Charnock Richard
Crematorium at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, or
if desired, donations yet to
be decided c/o the family.
For any other enquiries please
contact T & M E Walsh Funeral
Directors, 46-48 Preston Road,
Standish, Wigan, Tel: 01257421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020
