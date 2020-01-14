Home

BROCKBANK Christine Who passed away on
Tuesday 31st December 2019
at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Pemberton,
aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of
John Robert,
a loving sister,
sister in law and friend.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 21st January 2020
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 12:30 pm.

No flowers by request but donations in her memory
may be sent to the R.S.P.C.A.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
