BROWN CHRISTINE Formerly of Beech Hill, Wigan, sadly passed away at
Haighfield Nursing Home on the 15th January 2020, aged 78 years.
A funeral service to celebrate
her life will be held on
Monday 10th February, 2020,
10 am at Lower Ince Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Leigh Cats & Dogs home C/O
the funeral director.
All enquiries via
Bate & Holland
Funeral Services Ltd,
51 Wigan Road,
Ashton In Makerfield,
Wigan, WN4 9AR,
01942 273 347
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020