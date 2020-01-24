Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Fairhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Fairhurst

Notice Condolences

Christine Fairhurst Notice
FAIRHURST on 14th January 2020
sadly passed away at home,
Christine
aged 68 years
Much loved Wife of Michael,
beloved Mum of Shaun,
Kevin and Sarah
much loved Grandmother,
Sister and Mother-in-law.
The funeral service
will take place on
Tuesday 4th February at 10:15am at St Benedicts RC Church, Hindley
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, in memory of
Christine to Joining Jack Charity.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare
6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley,
Wigan WN2 3BE
Tel: 01942 253069
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -