FAIRHURST on 14th January 2020
sadly passed away at home,
Christine
aged 68 years
Much loved Wife of Michael,
beloved Mum of Shaun,
Kevin and Sarah
much loved Grandmother,
Sister and Mother-in-law.
The funeral service
will take place on
Tuesday 4th February at 10:15am at St Benedicts RC Church, Hindley
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, in memory of
Christine to Joining Jack Charity.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare
6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley,
Wigan WN2 3BE
Tel: 01942 253069
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 24, 2020