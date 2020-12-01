|
|
|
Farrimond (née Cobley) Suddenly on
Sunday 15th November 2020,
our loving mum,
Christine Mary Farrimond,
fell asleep,
aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Wilfred,
devoted and much loved mum of Sheryl, Nigel, Suzanne and Nathan, a loving mother in law
and devoted grandmother
and great grandmother.
Goodnight, God bless.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family service will take place at St Matthew's Church, Highfield, followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd,
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel 01942 829200
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020