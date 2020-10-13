|
|
|
HODKINSON CHRISTINE Peacefully in hospital on 5th October 2020 and of Norley Hall, formerly Marsh Green
CHRIS
aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Malc.
Much loved mum to Andrea, Lana, Neil, David, Paula, Kieron and Dean. Devoted grannie, great grannie, sister and friend.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service at
Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd October 2020
at 3.00pm,
donations if desired may be given to The British Lung Foundation.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 13, 2020