Aspinall Passed away on
Sunday 8th November
and of Aspull
Christopher Aged 70 years.
The dearly loved Husband
of Sharon, loving Father
of Scott, Clint and Lauren.
Much loved Grandad of Emilie
and Lucia. Treasured Brother
and Brother-in-Law, a dear
Uncle, Cousin and Friend.
Funeral service and committal to be held at St. Elizabeth's Church on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Christopher's memory to the 'Christie'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020