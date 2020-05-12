Home

To be announced at a later date
St. Aiden's Churchyard
BARTON Christopher Neil Suddenly at his home in Ashton on 25th April 2020, aged 50 years.
Dearly loved son of John and Christine, a much loved brother of Beverley, Lisa and Edith, a dear brother in law and uncle.
he will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private service will take place at St. Aiden's Churchyard, Billinge.
All enquiries to
R. Banks Funerals, Helliwell House, 758-768 Ormskirk Road Pemberton Tel: 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 12, 2020
