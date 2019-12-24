Home

Clare Melling

Clare Melling Notice
Melling Clare
(née Walton) Peacefully passed away at
Douglas Bank Nursing Home, Appley Bridge on
Thursday 12th December 2019.
A dearly loved Mum, Mother in Law, Nan, Great Nan,
Sister in Law and Auntie.
Clare will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Goodnight and God bless Mum.
The Funeral Requiem Mass will take place Friday 27th December at St Joseph's R.C. Church Wrightington at 15:00pm
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wrightington Hospital League of Friends c/o immediate family.
All dignified arrangements are being taken care of by
Co-op Funeralcare,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,
01942 213 374
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019
