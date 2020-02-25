|
|
|
Millington Peacefully on 16th February 2020
Clarice
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Victor.
Devoted Mum of Mark and the
late David and John.
Much loved and cherished Grandma of Tim, Tom and Alicia.
Clarice will be sorely missed by all her relatives and friends.
Funeral will take place on
Thursday 27th February at 1:00pm at Wigan Paris Church, followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Cancer Research may be sent to
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN12AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020