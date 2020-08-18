Home

Cliff Parkin

Cliff Parkin Notice
PARKIN Peacefully on 4th August 2020
at Wigan Infirmary,
CLIFF
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of Betty, loving dad of Andrew, cherished grandad of Charlotte and Michael, dear father in law, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on 21st August 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be sent to the family for Wigan Infirmary and The North West Ambulance Service.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020
