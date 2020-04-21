Home

FRODSHAM Clive Suddenly at home on
12th April 2020.

CLIVE
aged 65 years.

Beloved husband of Glynis,
much loved dad of Keith, Gary and Neil, dear father in law of Jane, Helen and Emma and a loving Grandad and brother.

A private burial will take place
at Rainford Parish Church,
with a celebration of life service
to take place at a later date.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Stretton House, 23 Hall Green, Upholland, Wigan.
Tel (01695) 622099. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020
