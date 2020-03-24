Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Hewitt

Notice Condolences

Colin Hewitt Notice
HEWITT Peacefully at home in Shevington formerly of Hindley Green on 11th March 2020.
COLIN
aged 84 years.
A much loved and devoted husband to Alice.
Colin will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.
Good Night & God Bless xx.

A funeral service will be held at
St Marys Church, Ince on
Monday 30th March 2020 at 12.45pm followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery at 1.30pm.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan,
where Colin will be resting.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -