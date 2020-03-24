|
|
|
HEWITT Peacefully at home in Shevington formerly of Hindley Green on 11th March 2020.
COLIN
aged 84 years.
A much loved and devoted husband to Alice.
Colin will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.
Good Night & God Bless xx.
A funeral service will be held at
St Marys Church, Ince on
Monday 30th March 2020 at 12.45pm followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery at 1.30pm.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan,
where Colin will be resting.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020