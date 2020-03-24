|
|
|
HEWITT Peacefully at home in Shevington formerly of Hindley Green on
11th March 2020.
COLIN
Aged 84 years.
A much loved and devoted husband to Alice and father of a sadly long estranged but much loved daughter Vivien whose
family are husband Stewart,
son Jonathan, daughter Emma and her grand children Penny, Lottie and Niall.
Colin will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Good Night & God Bless xx.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Marys Church, Ince on
Monday 30th March 2020 at 12.45pm followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Due to current Government Regulations only immediate family will be allowed into the church.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel. (01942) 222156,
where Colin will be resting. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020