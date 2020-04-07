|
|
|
Ogilvie Constance
(nee Harrison) 8th July 1927 - 22nd March 2020.
Connie Ogilvie passed away on 22nd March 2020, aged 92.
The beloved wife of the late George Terence Ogilvie, dearly loved mother of Deborah and mother in law to Norman, grandmother to Peter, Richard and his wife Sara, great grandmother to Ellie and Joel, and special friend to Irene.
A service to commemorate Connie's life took place at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel at
12 noon on Monday 6th April 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Wigan Hospice.
All enquiries to
Haydock Funeral Services
Tel: 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020