Estwick (Nee Sargent) Passed away peacefully in
Westleigh Lodge Nursing Home,
Leigh on 4th January 2020 with
her loving family by her side.
Daphne Ermina
Aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Earl,
loving mum of Adrian, Mark,
Lesley and Mike. Treasured
mother-in-law of Angela, much
loved nanna of Ailiyah and Cheyne.
A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunty,
cousin and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Aspull Methodist Church on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at
10.00am followed by interment
in St David's Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Daphne's memory to
'Dementia Uk' and/or 'Encephalitis
Society' care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service, 27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB. Tel; 01942 831262 www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 10, 2020