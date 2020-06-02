David Baybutt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAYBUTT Who passed away suddenly with Covid 19 on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at Winstanley Ward, Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Wigan.
David
Aged 77 years
The dearly loved partner of Anne, loving Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Your life today on Earth is done but here in Heaven it starts anew.
Funeral on Wednesday
10th June 2020, service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium Chapel at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Three Wishes Foundation
c/o Vartys.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved