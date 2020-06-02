BAYBUTT Who passed away suddenly with Covid 19 on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at Winstanley Ward, Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Wigan.

David

Aged 77 years

The dearly loved partner of Anne, loving Dad, Grandad and

Great Grandad.

Your life today on Earth is done but here in Heaven it starts anew.

Funeral on Wednesday

10th June 2020, service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium Chapel at 1:30 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Three Wishes Foundation

c/o Vartys.

All enquiries to:-

Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd

Darlville, Manchester Road,

Higher Ince, Wigan.

Tel: 01942 244712



