Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for David Platt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Platt

Notice Condolences

David Platt Notice
Platt On 29 January 2020 in hospital and of Lessingham Ave, Wigan
David
Aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Beryl. Dearly loved Father of Deborah, and Ian. Father-in-law of Lee and Sarah. Loving Grandad of Daniel, Jacob and Jessica.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11th February at Wigan Parish Church at 2 p.m followed by private cremation.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for Wigan Parish Church or CCU at Salford Royal Infirmary may be sent to.
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood,
11A Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan.
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -