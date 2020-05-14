|
|
|
Riley David John Of Shevington, on 30th April at Wigan Infirmary, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Ann,
loving Dad to Martin, Kevin and Michael, Father in Law to Jessica and Gemma, much loved Grandad to Connor, Chloe, Rafferty and Juniper. Uncle, Brother-in-Law, and friend to many.
Dave will be greatly missed
by all of his family and friends.
A private family service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 28th May at 10am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Memorial to celebrate Dave's life to take place in due course.
All enquiries c/o T & M.E. Walsh, 46/48 Preston Road,
Standish, WN6 0HS
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 14, 2020