STANTON Peacefully on 22nd August 2020
DAVID
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Lynne.
Much loved and cherished dad of Gary,Paul,Matthew and Andrew, dear father in law of Lisa, Lindsay and Katrina and a wonderful grandad of Gemma, Luke, Ben,
Zak, Isla, Olivia and Olly.
David will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 11.45am at Church Of Christ,Longshoot followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 1, 2020