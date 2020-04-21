|
FORSHAW On 9th April 2020,
peacefully in
Wigan & Leigh Hospice,
aged 72 years,
DENNIS.
Beloved husband of Linda,
much loved dad of Craig,
Lindsay & Darryl, loving
step dad of Andrea & Neil,
dear father-in-law of Stuart,
much loved grandad
of Ben, James, Jack,
Leighton, Lottie & Tilly.
The funeral service is to take place at Wigan Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers
are being sent to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45 Leigh Road, Hindley Green.
Tel: (01942) 525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020