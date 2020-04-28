|
|
|
ADDISON Passed away
on Thursday 9th April 2020
DEREK
Aged 96 years
Of Pemberton
(formerly Newtown)
The beloved husband
of the late Joyce.
Dearly loved brother of
Lilian and Audrey, also
Joan, Sylvia & Ken (all deceased).
A much loved uncle &
dear brother in law & good friend to many over the years.
(WWII Navy Veteran
& a true gentleman)
Funeral service for family only
will take place at Charnock
Richard Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 4th May at 1.30pm.
A memorial service will
be held in due course.
Donations to charity
if desired c/o the family.
Enquiries to W. Banks of Orrell,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell,
WN5 8UP. Tel 01695 622 272.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020