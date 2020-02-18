Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick Cunliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Cunliffe

Notice Condolences

Derrick Cunliffe Notice
Cunliffe Who passed away on
7th February 2020, in Bolton Royal Infirmary and of Hindley Green,
Formerly of Park Road, Hindley.
Derrick John
Aged 77 years
The beloved Husband
of Margaret,
Much loved Dad of
Derrick and Barry,
A loving Father-in-Law, Grandad, Brother and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 21st February 2020 in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 11.00 am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bolton Royal Infirmary c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -