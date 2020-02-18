|
|
|
Cunliffe Who passed away on
7th February 2020, in Bolton Royal Infirmary and of Hindley Green,
Formerly of Park Road, Hindley.
Derrick John
Aged 77 years
The beloved Husband
of Margaret,
Much loved Dad of
Derrick and Barry,
A loving Father-in-Law, Grandad, Brother and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 21st February 2020 in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 11.00 am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bolton Royal Infirmary c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020