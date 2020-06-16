|
Seabrook Who passed away peacefully his loving family by his side on Thursday 11th June 2020
at his home.
Des
Aged 79 years.
The dearly loved husband of Di,
a much loved Dad, Grandad,
Father In Law and
a dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Small family service at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Memorial to be held at a later date.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 16, 2020