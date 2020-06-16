Home

Des Seabrook

Des Seabrook Notice
Seabrook Who passed away peacefully his loving family by his side on Thursday 11th June 2020
at his home.

Des
Aged 79 years.

The dearly loved husband of Di,
a much loved Dad, Grandad,
Father In Law and
a dear friend to many.

He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.

Small family service at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Memorial to be held at a later date.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 16, 2020
