|
|
|
RAYNER Passed away peacefully in his sleep in Lindsay House Care Home, Parbold on 14th March 2020
and of Standish, Wigan
Don
Aged 89 years.
Now re-united with his much
loved wife Doreen, both very
much missed by dear friends
and neighbours.
Funeral service will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 30th March 2020
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
all enquiries T & M E Walsh,
46 - 48 Preston Road, Standish,
Tel: 01257 421608
