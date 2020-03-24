|
|
|
KINSLEY Doreen Marie Suddenly but peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary with her loving family on 15th March 2020,
aged 76 years.
Devoted wife to Bert, a dear mum, loving nan, doting great nan, sister and friend to many.
A funeral service and cremation will be at Ince Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020
at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donation in lieu of flowers will be given to Three Wishes Charity (RAEI) c/o the family. Thank you.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020