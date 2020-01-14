Home

Rayner Passed away peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on 26th December 2019,
Doreen,
aged 88 years.
A much loved wife of Don.
Doreen was a good friend and neighbour to all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o and all enquiries to
T & M E Walsh Funeral Directors,
46/48 Preston Road, Standish,
Wigan, Tele: 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
