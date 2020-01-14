|
|
|
RAYNER Passed away peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on 26th December 2019.
Doreen
Aged 88 years
A much loved wife of Don.
"Doreen was a good friend and neighbour to all who knew her"
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries
T & M E Walsh Funeral Director
46-48 Preston Road,
Standish, Wigan.
Tel. 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020