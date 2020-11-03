Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Doreen Westwell

Doreen Westwell Notice
Westwell Who passed away on
24th October in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley.

Doreen
Aged 89 years.

The dearly loved Wife
of the late Fred.
Loving Mum of David and Elaine.
Special Grandma of Daniel and
Jenna and a Great Grandma.

Funeral service and
cremation will take place in
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel on Thursday
12th November 2020 at 10am.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020
