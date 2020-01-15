Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Winstanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Winstanley

Notice Condolences

Doreen Winstanley Notice
Winstanley Who passed away on
7th January 2020
Peacefully in
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
and of Ashton-In-Makerfield,
Doreen
aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of James,
mum to Denise, mother-in-law to John, grandma to Bevan and Danielle and great grandma to
Loki and Regan.
Doreen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020,
Wigan Crematorium at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -