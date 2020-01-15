|
Winstanley Who passed away on
7th January 2020
Peacefully in
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
and of Ashton-In-Makerfield,
Doreen
aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of James,
mum to Denise, mother-in-law to John, grandma to Bevan and Danielle and great grandma to
Loki and Regan.
Doreen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020,
Wigan Crematorium at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 15, 2020