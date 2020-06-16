|
BARKER Doris
(née Berry) Passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness
in Wigan Infirmary on
10th June 2020,
aged 92 years.
Much loved Mum, Grandma,
and Great Grandma.
Survived by her three Sons:
David, Nicholas and Simon.
A private Cremation will be held
on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations in Doris' memory to
The British Heart Foundation or Alder Hey Children's Hospital
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
51 Johns Avenue Haydock,
WA11 0QA. Tel: 01942 724777
June 16, 2020