|
|
|
Benson Sadly on 7th April 2020,
at her home.
DORIS
aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Colin.
Beloved mum of Philip and Sharon and mother in law of Julie and Stuart. Much loved grandma of Ashley and Grace.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Monday 20th April 2020.
Donations in her memory to
The Samaritans c/o the family or to a .
We ask that these are sent
directly to the charity.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
