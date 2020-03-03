Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Marsh/Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marsh/Dale

Notice Condolences

Doris Marsh/Dale Notice
MARSH/DALE Doris Peacefully in hospital on the
25th February 2020 and of
Marus Bridge, aged 80 years.
Much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Doris will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Wigan Crematorium
on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The Christie.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -