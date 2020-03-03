|
MARSH/DALE Doris Peacefully in hospital on the
25th February 2020 and of
Marus Bridge, aged 80 years.
Much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Doris will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Wigan Crematorium
on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The Christie.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 3, 2020