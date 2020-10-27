Home

Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Dorothy Booth Notice
BOOTH NÉE DUNSHEE Peacefully at Lakeside Care Home, Standish, on 15th October 2020,
Dorothy Halliwell Booth,
aged 92 years.
Beloved Mum of Janet,
loving Gran of Guy & Antonia and Harry, much loved Great Gran of Valentina and Sebastian.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be made to The Salvation Army.
All enquiries to Edwards Funeral Directors, Holmwood,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan,
WN1 2AA. Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 27, 2020
