Dorothy Brussels

Dorothy Brussels Notice
Brussels Dorothy Of Abram, passed away on 5th September, 2020,
aged 85 years.

The beloved wife of the late Martin, dearly loved Mum to Kevin & Maria, Mother-in-law to Dawn & Davy, a treasured Grandma to Dean, Mark & Craig and a much loved Great Grandma to James, Luke, Ruby & Ryleigh.

The Funeral will take place at Howe Bridge Crematorium, Tuesday 22nd September at 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Woodlands Court Care Home, care of the family.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley
01942 253069.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 15, 2020
