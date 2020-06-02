Lawton (née Charman) On May 20th at Royal Preston Hospital and of Wigan,

Dorothy (May)

Wife of Henry John Lawton

and much loved mother to Jonathon, Victoria and Kirstie

and much loved grandmother

to Alana, Daniel and Niamh.

Due to the current situation, a private funeral service will be

held at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to

Alzheimer's Society UK

c/o the family.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull

PR7 5BZ Tel: 01257 793880



