Lawton (née Charman) On May 20th at Royal Preston Hospital and of Wigan,
Dorothy (May)
Wife of Henry John Lawton
and much loved mother to Jonathon, Victoria and Kirstie
and much loved grandmother
to Alana, Daniel and Niamh.
Due to the current situation, a private funeral service will be
held at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society UK
c/o the family.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ Tel: 01257 793880
Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.