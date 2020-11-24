Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Dorothy Walkden

Dorothy Walkden Notice
WALKDEN (BARKER) Peacefully in hospital on the
7th November 2020 and of Orrell,

DOROTHY aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of Kenneth and a loving mum and grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service takes place on Thursday 26th November 2020 in Wigan Parish Church at 2.15pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020
