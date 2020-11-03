|
WALSH Passed away peacefully
on 23rd October 2020,
Dorothy aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late James,
dearly loved mum of Elizabeth and Michelle, mum in law to Paul and
a loving sister and aunty.
She will be sorely missed.
A private family funeral service will take place, please keep Dorothy and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this sad time.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son (Ltd),
758/768 Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020